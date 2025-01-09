Parineeti Chopra drops a sneak peek into the location of her next

Mumbai, Jan 9 Parineeti Chopra is presently occupied with the shoot of her upcoming project with Netflix. The stunner has been keeping the netizens hooked with sneak peeks into the shoot of the film. Recently, the 'Kesari' star took to her Instagram stories and dropped another insight into the location of her untitled drama

Parineeti Chopra's latest Insta story featured a still from what looked like the Bandra-Worli sea link. If the sources are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra is filming the second schedule of her next at the moment. As the project is still in the filming stage, further details about the movie have been kept tightly under wraps for now.

Formerly, Parineeti Chopra dropped another glimpse of her shoot location on the photo-sharing app. The diva was seen filming near the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the post captioned, "Second schedule starts. Cute location today".

After ringing in the New Year with her politician husband Raghav Chadha in Delhi, the stunner left for Mumbai due to her work commitments. She took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a post claiming that she is going to miss the Delhi winters. Posing in a cream coat, high-neck sweater, and a woolen cap, the actress penned, "Not emotionally ready for Bombay Heat yet".

Additionally, Parineeti Chopra has also been roped in for Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller “Sanki". The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the drama.

Parineeti Chopra's lineup also includes Karan Sharma's "Shiddat 2". The cast of the movie will also see Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in prominent roles.

In the meantime, Parineeti Chopra last appeared on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila". With Diljit Dosanjh as the lead, the film got a direct OTT released on Netflix.

