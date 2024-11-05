Parineeti Chopra flaunts new hairstyle from her new movie

Mumbai, Nov 5 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has begun her preparations for her upcoming movie.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures in which she can be seen sporting a new hairdo. The first picture shows her inside a salon clicking a mirror selfie as her hair is wrapped up in foils.

The second picture shows her inside her car flaunting a wavy neck length hairstyle.

The actress wrote in the caption, “New film, new hair. Thankyou @kromakaysalon for giving me my new cool hair. I love it! #PrepBegins”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ on Netflix in which she essayed the role of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, had its music scored by Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman. ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ won unanimous praise from critics for its storytelling, performances and the music.

The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role of the Punjabi singer, who as per the film’s narrative was murdered because of his sleazy songs.

On a personal front, the actress has been enjoying marital bliss with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha. The two also attended a Wimbledon match earlier this year. The couple tied the knot on September 24 last year in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The ceremony was attended by their friends, family and members of the film fraternity.

