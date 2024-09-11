Parineeti Chopra makes a stylish comeback to her bay; turns heads in black ensemble

Mumbai, Sep 11 Actress Parineeti Chopra has now returned to Mumbai, India, after spending a great time in the United Kingdom for around two months, and has dropped scintillating pictures from her recent photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti, who has 44.1 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video from the balcony of her house, giving the view of Mumbai.

She captioned it as: "Hi Mumbai", followed by a home emoji.

In another Instagram post, she shared some pictures from her photoshoot, and undoubtedly she is shelling boss lady vibes.

Parineeti wore a white top, paired with black blazer and flared denim trousers. She opted for a gam makeup look and her hair is left open. The look was rounded off with stud earrings and black heels.

However, she did not write anything in the caption.

Her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra posted fire emojis on the post.

On the personal front, Parineeti tied the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor