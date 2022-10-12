Parineeti Chopra on shooting 'Code Name Tiranga' during the pandemic

Mumbai, Oct 12 Parineeti Chopra is doing her first action film. She plays an agent on an extremely risky mission to save India in 'Code Name Tiranga'.

The actress opens up about the experience she had while shooting in the middle of the second wave during the pandemic.

Parineeti says, "We shot Code Name Tiranga during one of the most unpredictable times mankind has ever seen, we left for Turkey three days before India went into lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19. As blessed as I was to get to do what I love doing most which is acting, every single day was very difficult as we had many challenges to deal with."

Parineeti elaborates on the hardships that the team faced in Turkey: "There were days when we did not know whether we will be able to shoot the next day or not, and one day of shoot getting cancelled meant restructuring the entire schedule."

"The feeling was that the entire crew was isolated on an island."

She adds, "What happened because of this is that all of us became like one big family away from home, who were dealing with so many obstacles day in and day out."

"The director and the producer of the film stood rock solid and they decided to take up every challenge that came their way. I wouldn't have chosen anyone else other than the team of Code Name Tiranga to go through those difficult times together, and we are stronger for it."

