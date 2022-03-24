Parineeti Chopra opts out of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal due to date issues

Actress Parineeti Chopra has opted out of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Chamkila. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the actor has been roped for Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited film titled, Chamkila, based on the life of Indian singer Amar Singh Chamkila.A trade source close to the development told the leading portal that it is a huge moment for Parineeti because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director and Chamkila will mark their first collaboration.

The source added that the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl actor has to get into prep immediately for the shoot, and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. Animal was announced on 1 January 2021 and is scheduled to release on 2 October 2022. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineti Chopra will next be seen alongside Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani in the upcoming film, Uunchai. The project is being helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Parineeti Chopra recently made her television debut by being one of the judges of the reality show Hunarbaaz.

