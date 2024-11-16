Parineeti Chopra pens sweet birthday wish for her "dearest" Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : It's actor Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday today and his fans and friends from the film industry are making sure to make him feel special with their special wishes.

Parineeti Chopra, who worked with Aditya in the film 'Daawat-e-Ishq', took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday message for her "dearest" Aditya.

"Dearest of alll, Happy bdayy! (heart emoji) @adityaroykapur," she wrote.

Parineeti also shared a throwback picture of her and Aditya from the sets of Koffee With Karan.

Aditya also received a heartfelt wish from Rakul Preet Singh.

"Happy Birthday, Adi! May the year to come be full of exciting achievements and moments of pure joy, and may you always be your amazing self. Lots of love, and have the best day," she posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya has started shooting for the project in Mumbai.Raj and DK are creating the project.

Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame has come on board as the director of the series.The Netflix series promises a thrilling and edgy narrative set in a fantastical kingdom, with intense action and stunning visuals.

Raj & DK said it is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for them."Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber-versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life."

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content Netflix India said, "'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' will be their first mega action-fantasy series "and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline".

The official announcement regarding the cast of 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' is still awaited.

In the coming months, Aditya will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Metro In Dino'.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration.

The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

