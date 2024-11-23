Parineeti Chopra posts adorable pictures of her parents on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 : Actor Parineeti Chopra dropped adorable pictures of her parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra on their anniversary.

On Saturday, Parineeti posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happpyyyyy anniversary to the best, kindest and cutest mom and dad."

Recently, Parineeti and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, got an adorable gift from her mother Reena Chopra.

On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture of the handmade painting where the couple can be seen holding it.

Another picture features the painting where the couple hold each other hands and showcase their engagement ring.

Parineeti called her mother 'greatest artist'.

She wrote, "The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us. this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art,."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

