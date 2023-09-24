Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are now married

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24 : AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are now husband and wife. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. The duo is yet to make an official announcement on social media.

If sources are to be believed, bride Parineeti Chopra wore a wedding outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of Raghav and Parineeti as Mr and Mrs.

In a video captured by ANI, bidai song 'Kabira' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.

Earlier in the afternoon, the baraatis arrived on a boat adorned with decorations that showcased glimpses of Mewar tradition.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav's wedding a miss. However, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.

She recently gave a hint that she might not be able to attend Parineeti's wedding to Raghav. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted a happy picture of Parineeti.

"I hope your happiness on your special day matches the joy in this picture, my dear cousin, Always sending you loads of love. #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Prior to D-day, Parineeti and Raghav held a sangeet in Udaipur with a 90s theme. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed at the function. Reportedly, guests received cassettes with customized messages for them. The couple showcased their distinctive personal style on the auspicious occasion.

Raghav opted for a black indo-western ethnic outfit, while Parineeti sported a shimmering embroidered outfit with a beaded cape layered over it.

Before arriving in Udaipur for the main wedding festivities, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a sufi night for close friends and family members in Delhi.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor