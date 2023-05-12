Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Revisit duo's "papped" moments sparking relationship rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have become one of the most popular couples in B-towns in recent times. As per the sources, they are getting engaged on May 13 in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members.

By the year's end, the couple is anticipated to wed. Raghav and Parineeti are often spotted together at airports or enjoying dinner dates.

When they were first spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, followed by another one from an airport, rumours about them dating each other began circulating. Here is a timeline of their papped moments.

Dating rumours

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours started when they both were spotted together in March after the video of the two coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai went viral on social media. While the actor was seen in a casual black top paired with the pants of same colour, Raghav wore a beige shirt.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora also tweeted about them after seeing their photos together. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to@raghav_chadha and@ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and componship. My best wishes!!!"

However, the couple didn't open up much about their relationship.

Spotted at airport

The Mumbai paparazzi captured the actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha once again. A week after they were first seen together at a Mumbai restaurant, fuelling dating rumours, the duo was photographed exiting the Mumbai airport. Parineeti was spotted sporting a black T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and large spectacles. Raghav was seen wearing a khaki shirt and blue pants.

Match time

They were sighted earlier this month watching the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several pictures of the two went viral on social media and they both can be seen complementing each other in black outfits.

Recent outing at the airport

Parineeti and Raghav were sighted at the Delhi airport recently. She looked stunning in a red kurta-pyjama. She accessorised her classic appearance with a pair of diamond earrings. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and black-shaded sunglass. Raghav opted for a black shirt and pants.

They were questioned by the photographers about their wedding plans, however, they didn't respond and left without sharing any details.

Dinner date

Raghav and Parineeti were photographed together recently while enjoying a dinner date night in Mumbai. They were photographed leaving a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra district. While Parineeti wore a casual black dress with a black jacket, Raghav wore black trousers and a grey shirt. Parineeti was also wearing a yellow thread, known as a mauli, around her wrist.

Meanwhile, pictures of the actor's house decked up went viral on social media. As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra is flying to India to attend the ceremony. Reportedly the actress will be wearing a classy outfit designed by the fashion designer Msh Malhotra. The actress and the politician studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor