Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh attend couple's Sufi night in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities have started in Delhi.

On Wednesday, the duo hosted Sufi night for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka gave it a miss but the actress' mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence in the national capital.

Several images and clips have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Priyanka's mom could be seen posing for paps with Siddharth.

Madhu Chopra looked beautiful in a white ethnic suit, while Siddharth opted for a stylish black Indo-western ensemble.

Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is Raghav's close relative, also attended the Sufi night. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present at the pre-wedding function.

Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

They will now exchange their wedding vows over a two-day gala on September 23 and 24 with their families and friends in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

