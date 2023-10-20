Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's reception pics give major couple goals, check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : The official pictures of the 'Reception' ceremony of the new couple in town Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are out.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a bunch of pictures and wrote a note about Parineeti's sequin saree which she wore at her reception.

He wrote, "Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my mumbai Atelier .. All along we are talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light-coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look. Classic, Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple .."

Parineeti looks gorgeous in a sequin saree with diamonds and a light-coloured emerald necklace. While Raghav looks handsome in a black formal.

Parineeti also dropped photos in her Instagram Story.

Recently, the new bride in town on Saturday walked the ramp in the Lakme Fashion Week.She turned a muse for One Infinite presented by Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats.

The showstopper for Vats donned an ivory saree with heavy border embroidery and flaunted her look with sindoor and pink chooras (bangles).

Parineeti looked gorgeous in her shimmery sari with a dupatta styled as a shrug. She completed the look with a beautiful necklace, ear studs and statement rings.

While sharing her excitement, Parineeti said, "I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city Delhi so it is a very special feeling. Karishma is always one of my favourites and I have been wearing her design for so long that I wanted one of my wedding outfits designed by her."Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.

