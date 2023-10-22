Parineeti Chopra receives special birthday wishes from her brothers Shivang, Sahaj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. On this special occasion, her brothers Shivang and Sahaj shared some adorable memories with her to make this day more beautiful for 'Ishaqzaade' actor.

Shivang Chopra took to his Instagram handle to share some moments spent with her. In the first picture they can be seen engaging in some conversations, and in others, Parineeti teases him giving the perfect brother-sister goal.

Wishing her on this special day, he wrote in the caption, "To the not-so-little anymore kid, the kid i trouble to insanity...Happy Birthday Buddyyy!!! Love you and miss you loads!@parineetichopra"

Sahaj Chopra also joined in the celebration and posted several stunning pictures from Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.

He mentioned, "Happy Birthdayy didi, It fills my heart to see what this year brought in for you the love you deserved found you, the life you deserve is now set for you to live. You'll always be my best friend, my pride and my joy!! I love you more and more and more."

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra shared a stunning photo from the actress' Haldi ceremony on his Instagram page. Shivang and Raghav Chadha's "banter" is nicely captured in the image, while Parineeti radiates happiness and excitement as she observes them. Shivang is seen grinning and pointing at Raghav, who is also grinning. The actress gives Raghav a joyful smile.

Sharing the adorable picture from the Haldi ceremony, Shivang wrote, "The banter never stops! @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding ceremony was held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

