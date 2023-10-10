Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai, sports sindoor, pink chooda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday evening returned back to Mumbai two weeks after her wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The 'Uunchai' actor was snapped in an all-black outfit. She wore a black T-shirt paired with matching black pants and a long black coat.

The highlight of her look was the sindoor on her forehead and the pink chooda which she sported.

Several pictures and videos of the actors surfaced on social media.

She was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs at the airport.

The paps asked Parineeti "Jiju kaise hain hamaare" to which she replied with a smile and said "Bilkul theek hain."

Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The wedding ceremony was held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor