Parineeti Chopra shares beautiful glimpses from a lavish wedding in Turkey

Mumbai, Oct 14 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is an avid social media user, recently shared beautiful glimpses from a wedding in Turkey.

She posted several beautiful shots set against Turkey's beautiful landscapes. From dancing to posing with family members, her posts reflected the joy and excitement surrounding the event.

Fans were treated to behind-the-scenes moments from the wedding, showcasing Parineeti’s candid and heartwarming participation in the family celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress shared a video with the caption, “The perfect setting for my Sim and Tomo.” In her next post, she posted a beautiful click with the caption, “Tradition in modernity.”

In the other follow-up stories, Parineeti gave a glimpse of the decorations. The ‘Kesari’ actress had earlier posted a photo of two large paper bags filled with delicious food from her vacation to Istanbul. She has been treating fans with glimpses from her vacay.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra forayed into acting with the 2011 romantic comedy "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl". She rose to fame with her acting chops in Aditya Chopra bankrolled romantic comedy "Ishaqzaade" alongside Arjun Kapoor.

The actress was last seen in Netflix musical biopic "Amar Singh Chamkila" opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released on Netflix on April 12.

Parineeti gained 16 kilos in order to get into the skin of her character, Amarjot Kaur, wife and singing partner of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Talking about how her co-stars advised her ‘not to do ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Parineeti in an interview, recalled her discussions with co-stars about her decision to gain weight for the role and revealed that many expressed disbelief and concern, questioning her judgment with remarks like, "Have you gone mad? Have you lost it? You will end your career! Don’t do this film!”

She will next be seen in Anurag Singh’s forthcoming thriller “Sanki” which also stars Varun Dhawan. Parineeti also has Karan Sharma’s "Shiddat 2", co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor