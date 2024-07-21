Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt appreciation post for hubby Raghav Chadha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actor Parineeti Chopra dropped adorable pictures with her husband Raghav Chadha and also shared a loving appreciation post for him.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Parineeti dropped a post expressing her admiration and love for Raghav.

She posted a candid picture of him sitting in a cafe, looking at his phone.

In the picture, Raghav can be seen dressed in a cream shirt, beige pants, and a black half-sleeve jacket, finished off with black sunglasses.

In her simple yet heartfelt caption, Parineeti wrote, "Husband appreciation post [?] No one like you [?]."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9rX3dRoCa6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier on July 14, the couple attended the Wimbledon Final.

The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actress took to her Instagram account to share highlights of their fun-filled weekend.

In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav pose stylishly in the stands, with Parineeti in a white crepe dress and Raghav looking sharp in a suit.

The second picture shows the couple posing outside the center court. The third image is a cheerful selfie of the duo. Following this, they are seen enjoying Wimbledon's famous strawberries and cream.

Another slide features Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his historic win, and in the last clip, Parineeti is seen walking barefoot, holding her heels, with Raghav by her side.

Along with the pictures, Parineeti added a caption that read, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love ... the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9b7ZhAogfR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the musical biopic, Diljit plays the lead role of Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti stars as his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

