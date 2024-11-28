Parineeti Chopra shares ‘scientific fact’ on sleep struggles

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared a “scientific” take on the universal struggle of sleep deprivation.

The actress took to Instagram to post a candid photo of herself, humorously mentioning that although she slept for 8 hours, she looked like she had only slept for 4 hours. Labelling her observation as a "scientific fact," Parineeti’s humorous post instantly resonated with fans.

Sharing the image, the actress wrote in the caption, “When you have slept for 8 hours, but need 16 hours, so you look like you have slept for only 4 hours. Follow me for more scientific facts.”

In the image, the ‘Kesari’ actress is seen wearing a comfy blue and white checkered sweatshirt while looking at the camera.

Parineeti has been sharing glimpses from her sets on the photo-sharing app. Recently, she posted a photo of herself shooting at a sandy location in 40-degree heat. She also shared a picture of herself before going to bed, captioned, “Exhausted, Drained, Goodnight.”

A few days ago, Parineeti shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses from one of her beloved “studio days” on Instagram. She captioned, “Studio day! Lekin yeh studios mein AC temperature kaun set karta hai #BlanketZindabad.”

In her post, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress shared a cozy selfie while holding a cup of coffee, but the standout moment was a video of her singing Main Pareshaan, the soulful track from her debut film “Ishaqzaade”, co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in “Amar Singh Chamkila”, directed by Imtiaz Ali, where she shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. In the Netflix biopic, the actress played the role of Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur. For the film, she underwent a significant transformation, gaining 16 kgs for her role.

The actress is next set to star in Anurag Singh’s highly anticipated thriller Sanki, alongside Varun Dhawan. In addition, she will be seen in “Shiddat 2”, directed by Karan Sharma, where she will share the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur.

