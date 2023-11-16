Parineeti Chopra to Anil Kapoor, here is how celebs wished Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : As actor Aditya Roy Kapur rang in his 38th birthday on Thursday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Aditya's 'Daawat-e-Ishq' co-star Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of her and birthday boy to wish him a special day.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Dearest of all my dears!Happy happy bday. You know I love you the mostest.@adityaroykapur

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself with a bruised Aditya from the set of 'The Night Manager'. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the bloody night manager!! @adityaroykapur wishing you the best always!"

Varun Dhawan shared a funny video of Aditya.

In the video, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor can be seen talking about being on Instagram.

Varun captioned the post, "Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur Only Love"

Re-sharing Varun's post on Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "@adityaroykapur. Glad to know you have come on Instagram!!!Happy birthday do some more self-promotion this year !!!"

Sidharth Malhotra dropped a photo from the duo's 'Koffee with Karan' episode and wrote, "Happy birthday adityaroykapur!Here's to an amazing year ahead. Big love and hug."

Rakul Preet Singh posted a portrait of Aditya and captioned it, "Happy birthday Aditya * I wish you abundant happiness and love."

His rumoured girlfriend and actor, Ananya Panday, shared a stunning picture to wish him.

Taking to Instagram story, Ananya posted a photo featuring Aditya with the scenic view as a backdrop.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "Happy Birthday AD."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch.

When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Aditya made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with 'London Dreams', which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in significant roles.

Although he has previously played a number of supporting roles, his memorable depiction of the depressed and lost musician Rahul Jaykar in the 2013 movie 'Aashiqui 2' won him a tonne of fans and great repute in the industry. Long-running rumours of his relationship with his coworker Shraddha Kapoor, who also played the lead female role in Aashiqui 2, surfaced after the film.

His most well-known works include 'Ok Jaanu', 'Malang', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Ludo'.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor