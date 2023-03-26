Parineeti Chopra to tie the knot with AAP MLA Raghav Chadha?

A few days ago, AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha and actress Parineeti Chopra sparked dating rumours after their pictures of meeting for dinner and lunch went viral on social media. Now as per a TOI report, it has been revealed that the families of the two have initiated discussions on marriage. The report further added that both Raghav and Parineeti Chopra liked each other and had common interests, and each worked in their favour. A source close to the two told the leading portal that the families have known each other for some time and that there will soon be a formal announcement soon.

“There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members,” the source told TOI. A few days ago, Raghav Chadha was grilled about his dinner and lunch plans with actor Parineeti Chopra upon his return to Delhi. Raghav simply smiled and told the reporter to stick to asking him about politics and not Parineeti. When further pressed about any wedding plans, the politician added he would let them know when he would be getting married.