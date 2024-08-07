Parineeti Chopra tunes into Raghav Chadha's parliament speech as she misses him

London [UK], August 7 : Actor Parineeti Chopra, currently in London, has been managing a long-distance marriage with her politician-hubby, Raghav Chadha in a cute way.

On Wednesday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a video of herself watching Raghav's Parliament speech live.

"From binge watching shows to watching his parliament speeches on Sansad tv - who knew? The only way to see him LIVE - from miles away! #LongDistance," she captioned the post.

Parineeti's post left fans in awe.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Awwww...lovely."

"Omggggggggg how cute," another user wrote.

Last week, Parineeti gave a shout out to Raghav, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, for flagging the issue of film piracy in the Parliament.

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav noted that piracy has "plagued" both cinema and OTT platforms, with a 62 per cent surge in piracy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in OTT world as well. The film industry is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore annually because of piracy. Online piracy saw a 62 per cebt surge during the pandemic.We passed the Cinematographic (Amendment) Bill, a year back but it lacks a concrete mechanism against online piracy and focuses largely on anti-cam recording in multiplexes," Raghav said in the speech.

He added, "As we go digital with more movies being streamed on platforms, I ask the Government what is being done to curb the issue of digital piracy on OTT and whether the government has any plans to bring a dedicated legislation for the same?"

After Raghav concluded his speech, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar smiled and remarked, "He knows much about the film industry. Off late, he's gained experience."

Parineeti applauded Raghav for addressing the issue of film piracy.

"You're a star for raising this important issue in Parliament, my love (king emoji)," she wrote on X.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2024 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

