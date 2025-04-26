Parineeti Chopra wraps up her 'special series with special people'

Mumbai, April 26 Actress Parineeti Chopra has wrapped up her much-awaited series with Netflix.

Informing about the same, Parineeti shared some photos with the cast and crew of the untitled drama on her Instagram stories and wrote, "It's a wrap on a special series with special people- happy memories we take with us as we come back from 48 days of shoot as a family now for a series we are all proud of coming soon on @netflix_in."

The diva added the theme track from the popular American sitcom "Friends"- "'ll be there for you" in the backdrop.

Parineeti commenced the 48-day shoot for this yet-to-be-titled series in February this year.

Sharing the professional update on social media, the 'Kesari' actress penned a note saying, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

Apart from Parineeti, this forthcoming OTT series will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan in prominent roles, along with others.

Set against the stunning hills of Shimla, the drama has been produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, along with Sapna Malhotra.

Made under the direction of Rensil D'Silva, the show will mark Parineeti's OTT debut series with streaming giant Netflix.

It further marks Parineeti's fourth collaboration with the streaming giant after Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali's “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy by Dhruv Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Parineeti last graced the screen with Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama,"Chamkila", where she shared the screen for the first time with Diljit Dosanjh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor