Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena celebrates son-in-law Raghav Chadha with emotional post

Mumbai, Nov 11 Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra, penned a heartfelt birthday message for her son-in-law, Raghav Chadha.

In her touching note, she praised Raghav’s wit, caring nature, and the joy he brings to the family. She also revealed the happiness he gave them by making them grandparents and uncles. In her heartwarming post, Reena wrote, “We thought you couldn’t make us any happier but you surprised us yet again….. we were already in love with your countenance, your wit, your humour, your caring heart, your affectionate nature, your no nonsense approach to life, your ability to smile through the toughest of days and ensure your loved ones that all is well even when it isn’t, your ability to shine through every facet of life, your respectfulness, your humility…..where everyone’s mind stops working, yours begins….. where everyone’s knowledge hits a limit, yours refuses to surrender, when everyone can laugh no more, yours one-liners have them in stitches! “

“And just when we thought we couldn’t love you anymore , you gave a reason to…. You made us grandparents and uncles! There is no word to ably describe that feeling so I won’t even try. Just accept a big Thank You for finding @parineetichopra and coming into our lives!!! Happy Birthday @raghavchadha88 and God bless always!! We love you!! @pawanchopra01 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99,” she added.

On Raghav’s special day, Parineeti Chopra also expressed her undying love for the politician saying he is the reason for her living. In her post, the doting wife called him “the best dad in the world” while highlighting how he excels in multiple roles—as a son, husband, and father.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t get more perfect - you go and become the best dad in the world. I watch you every single moment of our lives - being the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father. I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family. You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen. The most incredible human being. I ask God for the millionth time - what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason of living. I literally cannot exist without you,” wrote Parineeti Chopra.

