Parineeti Chopra's politician boyfriend Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature

Aam Aadmit Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended from Rajya Sabha till the Privilege Committee submits its findings on the allegation against him for forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha.Four Rajya Sabha MPs had claimed that Chadha included their names without their permission in a motion on August 7.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Wednesday, sent the complaints of the MPs to the privileges committee to look into the matter.The MPs, Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin, accused Chadha of adding their names to a House panel without asking them.Meanwhile, the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "making deliberate attempts to implicate" Chadha. The party said that the allegations of 'forged signatures' against Raghav Chadha were "false and politically motivated.