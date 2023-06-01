Parineeti Chopra's soulful rendition of 'Tu Jhoom' is winning the Internet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Apart from being a versatile actor, Parineeti has also shown us that she is a great singer. Remember her soulful voice in the 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin'?

Now she is back to make you fall in love with her voice once again.

On Thursday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a video from the dubbing studio where she can be seen crooning to legendary Pakistani singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

"Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn't resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra," she captioned the post.

Parineeti's soulful rendition garnered loads of love from netizens.

"Beautiful," veteran actor Anupam Kher commented.

"Superb!! I wish I could sing like this," veteran actor and famous talk show host Simi Garewal commented.

"So damn good," a fan commented.

Written by Adnan Dhool, composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar, 'Tu Jhoom' was released on the official YouTube page of Coke Studio in January 2022. This is Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's first collaboration ever, and the way their voices blended together perfectly proved that they can give any singer a run for their money.

Parineeti has been headlines a lot in the last several months owing to her relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

