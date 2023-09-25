Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Check out couple's first pic as husband and wife

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 : Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. Check out their first picture as husband and wife.

Parineeti looked gorgeous in her pink sari, while Raghav chose to wear a black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arvind Kejriwal Fans (@arvindkejriwalaap.fc)

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Earlier in the afternoon, the baraatis arrived on a boat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav's wedding a miss. However, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.

Prior to D-day, Parineeti and Raghav held a sangeet in Udaipur with a 90s theme. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed at the function. Reportedly, guests received cassettes with customized messages for them. The couple showcased their distinctive personal style on the auspicious occasion.

Before arriving in Udaipur for the main wedding festivities, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a Sufi night for close friends and family members in Delhi.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

