Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Pictures of Bride squad ft. Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza out

Udaipur (Rajasthan ) [India], September 24 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot a while ago in Udaipur. And all eyes are now eagerly awaiting the pictures from the couple's D-Day.

While fans are still waiting to see the pictures of Parineeti and Raghav as bride and groom, guests including designer Manish Malhotra and tennis star Sania Mirza's sister shared their snaps flaunting their wedding outfits.

Taking to Instagram Story, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of himself from the wedding venue.

He wore a light ash sherwani and paired it with white pants and a matching dupatta.

"#Udiapur #Wedding," he captioned the post.

Reportedly, Manish has designed the bridal outfit for Parineeti.

Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza also gave a glimpse of their outfits.

Sania opted for a beautiful multi-colour sharara. Anam opted for a green saree.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. The duo is yet to make an official announcement on social media.

In a video captured by ANI, the 'Kabira' song can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.

Earlier in the afternoon, the baraatis arrived on a boat adorned with decorations that showcased glimpses of Mewar tradition.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony.

Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav's wedding a miss.

She recently gave a hint that she might not be able to attend Parineeti's wedding to Raghav. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted a happy picture of Parineeti.

"I hope your happiness on your special day matches the joy in this picture, my dear cousin, Always sending you loads of love. #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Prior to the D-day, Parineeti and Raghav held a sangeet in Udaipur with a 90s theme. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed at the function. Reportedly, guests received cassettes with customized messages for them. The couple showcased their distinctive personal style on the auspicious occasion.

Raghav opted for a black indo-western ethnic outfit, while Parineeti sported a shimmering embroidered outfit with a beaded cape layered over it.

Before arriving in Udaipur for the main wedding festivities, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a sufi night for close friends and family members in Delhi.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

