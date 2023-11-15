Parineeti, Riteish, Anushka wish Sania Mirza on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : B-town actors shared a healthy bond with former tennis player Sania Mirza and have extended their wishes on her birthday.

On the occasion, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute post for her friend.

Parineeti dropped a picture with Sania and her husband Raghav Chadha from her wedding festivities and captioned it, " Happy birthday my aggu!! Sending you lots of love and hugs on your special day! You know you're the best."

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Sania and wrote, "Happy birthday Sania! Wishing you and light always."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of himself with Sania. He wrote, "Happy birthday my dear friend. Wishing you a stupendous year ahead filled with love, happiness and laughter."

Earlier, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a cute post for her BFF.

Farah dropped a string of pictures with Sania and captioned it, "Happy birthday my dearest @mirzasaniar may you always be happy, surrounded by friends n all who love you.. coz you deserve this and more."

The first picture shows Sania hugging Farah at a fancy restaurant. Sania is seen dressed in a black top layered with a printed black-and-white jacket, while Farah looks pretty in a multi-coloured striped top.

In the next two pictures, they are joined by their friend and singer Ananya Birla.

Notably, Sania Mirza is unquestionably India's most accomplished female tennis player. She was a former world No. 1 in doubles and won six major titles, three in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles. From 2003 till her retirement from singles in 2013, she was ranked as the No. 1 Indian by the Women's Tennis Association.

