Parineeti shares loved-up moments with husband Raghav from first anniversary celebration

Mumbai, Oct 3 Actress Parineeti Chopra gave a peek into her romantic getaway with husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha from their first marriage anniversary celebrations in Maldives.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring all the highlights and the loved-up moments the couple spent to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The actress captioned the post: Tere hi hum hain @raghavchadha88”

Last month. The actress shared heartfelt glimpses of their special day. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a collection of photos from her first wedding anniversary celebration with Raghav in the Maldives.

In the caption, Parineeti wrote: "We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us..But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn't be more grateful. Ragaii - I don't know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you.”

Calling him a “perfect gentleman”, Parineeti said: “I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.... me!), a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law.”

“Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much.Why didn't we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE".

Raghav too had penned a note for the actress, which read: "A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we'd met sooner. You've made every day so special, whether it's the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world.”

He had called Parineeti his “rock, support system and best friend.”

“Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!"

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor