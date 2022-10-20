Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai for the launch of her new fragrance

American socialite-model Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening ahead of the launch of her new fragrance range.Dressed in an all-black tracksuit teamed with a cap, the 41-year-old DJ-actor posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She also clicked selfies with fans.

A leading beauty product company Baccarose is set to host Hilton, who recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes. Paris is part of the famous Hilton family that owns the Hilton Hotels among other businesses. She has acted in films, released singles, worked as a DJ in a long career in the world of entertainment. Her first visit to India was in 2011. This is her fourth visit to the country.