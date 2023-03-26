Paris Hilton doesn't want son to pursue career in showbiz

Los Angeles, March 26 Socialite Paris Hilton doesn't want her son to be "in the spotlight."

The 42-year-old star - who's a mother to a two-month-old baby boy called Phoenix - says that she'd prefer her son to pursue a different kind of career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm never going to stop my son from doing what he wants to do in life. I'm just hoping he doesn't want to be in the spotlight," she told The Independent.

Paris enjoyed huge success during her own career, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insists she doesn't take herself or her public persona too seriously.

She explained, "I can laugh at myself and have fun with the character and play into it. I didn't mind doing that. I feel like that's just a part of me - that character. It's the fun, playful side. But now everyone realises that I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one."

Paris created her persona during her teens, and it's helped her to deal with criticism over the years. The heiress shared, "I'd say to myself, 'They're not talking about you, they're talking about the character.' It'd make it hurt less."

Earlier this month, Paris revealed that she's loving her experience of motherhood. The reality star and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child in January via surrogate, and Paris revealed that she's relished the challenge so far.

She said, "My favourite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life."

Paris has also enjoyed sharing her story with fans through "Paris: The Memoir".

She said, "This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there. (There are) just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."



dc/uk/

