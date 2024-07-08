Paris Hilton's daughter London makes first trip to her namesake city

London [UK], July 8 : Paris Hilton and her nearly 8-month-old daughter, London Marilyn are enjoying their time in the city she was named after.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 43-year-old socialite and DJ shared a heartwarming video, marking her daughter, London's first visit to the English capital.

In the video, Hilton, cooing at her infant daughter who was lying on a bed in a colorful playsuit, joyfully declared, "London is in London!" She showered her daughter with kisses, adding, "Hi smiley girl."

Along with the video, Hilton added a long caption that read, "London Hilton at The London Hilton. So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true! I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London Named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL #ItMattersWhereYouStay"

According to PEOPLE, Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed London in November 2023. The couple also has a 17-month-old son, Phoenix Barron, born in January 2023.

The proud mother who often shares moments with her children on her social media dropped an adorable video on Thursday.

In the video Phoenix can be seen giving her kisses on a plane, both dressed in cozy pajamas.

"In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir. My heart feels so full! Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace ," read the caption of her video.

