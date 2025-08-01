Paris Jackson, Justin Long end engagement after several years togetherness

Washington [US], August 1 : Paris Jackson and her fiance Justin Long have ended their relationship.

The couple, who had been together for several years, have now broken off their engagement, as confirmed by PEOPLE.

Paris took her X to share the news of their split. While the 27-year-old didn't say much on the split, she has reportedly removed several posts with Justin from her Instagram feed.

The singer and songwriter, who has been touring with the band Incubus this summer, announced her engagement to Justin Long in December.

As per PEOPLE, at the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind... Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you." The post has now been deleted.

The engagement came nearly two years after Paris met Justin backstage at 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' in 2022.

Justin Long had even joined her on the red carpet earlier for the premiere of her film 'One Spoon of Chocolate' at the Tribeca Festival.

Earlier this year, Paris celebrated five years of sobriety from alcohol and heroin. She released her debut album Wilted in 2020 and has continued to make music, including several singles and EPs.

On July 18, she posted about her tour life on Instagram, writing, "It's been a hell of a summer so far."

