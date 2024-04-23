Park Eun Bin reunites with 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' helmer in superheroes K-Drama

Seoul, April 23 Actress Park Eun Bin has reunited with director Yoo In-shik, with whom she previously worked in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', for an upcoming superhero K-Drama titled 'The B Team'.

According to a report from Star News, Park Eun Bin, who is known for her roles in 'Castaway Diva' and 'Hot Stove League', among others, will portray the female lead in the upcoming K-Drama 'The B Team', reports koreaboo.com.

'The B Team' revolves around individuals possessing superpowers but struggling to control them at will.

The concept originates from the intellectual property (IP) of the late renowned writer and former head of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, and was initially pitched six years ago as a show depicting the emergence of Asian superheroes.

Despite Stan Lee's passing in 2018, his IP remains influential in the comic community.

Park Eun Bin will portray Eun Chae Ni, the granddaughter of the owner of the Big Hand Restaurant. She is depicted as intelligent, polite, and hardworking, but as she grows older, she becomes more stubborn, pursuing her own dreams and often living a life on thin ice.

'The B Team' is directed by Yoo In-shik, known for his work on acclaimed shows such as 'Romantic Doctor Kim', 'Vagabond', and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.

