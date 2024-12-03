Parmish Verma: ‘Off Limits’ is my way of pushing past boundaries, expressing what’s real

Mumbai, Dec 3 Punjabi singer Parmish Verma has come out with a new track called “Off Limits”, which he said is his way of pushing past boundaries and expressing what’s real.

Parmish said in a statement: Off Limits is my way of pushing past boundaries and expressing what’s real — it’s packed with energy and raw emotion.”

He added: “This is my second outing with T-Series, Bhushan sir has given me all the creative freedom to say what I truly want to say, this track means a lot to me because it’s all about breaking free and embracing the power of being unapologetically myself. I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”

This high-energy release is a perfect blend of hard hitting beats, fiery lyrics, and stunning visuals. The music, composed by the talented Starboy X, brings an addictive vibe that is sure to become a favourite. Saheb’s lyrics convey the themes of passion, boundaries, and emotional intensity, making the song impactful.

The music video, co-directed by Wowa and Parmish, showcases the singer’s signature style, combined with cinematic shots, makes this video a must-watch.

"Off Limits" is now available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.

Parmish started his career as a video director then singer, and later debuted as an actor with the film Rocky Mental.

Born in Patiala, he started his career as a director with “zimmewari bhukh te doori” which was the story of an adolescent boy based on the life of Parmish where he described the hard time which he faced while living in Australia and about the advice given to him by Gurikk Maan.

He also acted in the lead role in movies like Dil Diyan Gallan, which he also wrote and directed. Later he released more movies such as "Singham and most recently, Jinde Meriye.

In 2018, Parmish was shot by Punjab gangster Dilpreet Baba in Mohali on his way back home from a party, which he later recovered. He married his longtime girlfriend Canadian politician Guneet Grewal in October 2021. In September 2022 they had a daughter named Sadaa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor