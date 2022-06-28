Parthiban's non-linear film 'Iravin Nizhal' to release on July 15

Chennai, June 28 Director and actor Parthiban's much-awaited single-shot, non-linear film, 'Iravin Nizhal' is to hit screens on July 15 this year.

The announcement about the film's release was made by actor Dhanush, who took to Twitter to put out a poster that had the film's release date and said, "All the best to the team."

The film has triggered a huge amount of interest among film buffs and critics as director Parthiban claims this to be the World's first single-shot, non-linear film. The fact that this is a single-shot film means that the film has not been edited and that what has been shot is being directly presented to audiences.

'Iravin Nizhal', which when translated into English means 'Shadow of the Night', has music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson.

Interestingly, Parthiban, in an interview to , has said that he will first be screening the making video of his film to all audiences before screening the actual film to them.

