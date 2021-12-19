'Party song of the year' showcases fun side of Akkineni duo in 'Bangarraju'

Hyderabad, Dec 19 The makers of ucoming Telugu movie 'Bangarraju', starring Akkineni Nagarjuna alongside his son Naga Chaitanya, have released a cheerful number from the movie with the lyrics 'Vaasivaadi Thassadiyyaa'.

The makers have termed the number as the "party song of the year", while they have roped in 'Jaathi Rathnalu' fame Faria Abdulla to jive with the Akkineni father-son duo.

The lyrics of the song are penned by the director by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala himself, while it is sung by Mohana Bhogaraju, Shahiti Chaganti, and Harshavardhan Chavali.

The music for the movie 'Bangarraju' is composed by Anup Rubens. The lyric video released by the 'Bangarraju' team features Naga Chaitanya in a rustic avatar, while he jives with Faria Abdulla.

Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna join them in parts, making the song more groovy. The video hints that the Akkinenis are to appear in perky roles in the movie.

Nagarjuna appeared in traditional dhoti, while Chaitanya is dressed in a colourful outfit, while Faria allures in a glitzy attire.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are to share the screen for the second time after classic hit 'Manam'.

Slated for release in 2022, commercial entertainer 'Bangarraju' also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as the female leads.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film's promotions are in full swing.

'Bangarraju', which is billed as the sequel to Nagarjuna's blockbuster 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', is progressing with its shoot and the makers are to decide on the release date soon.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer and Satyanand has penned the screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.

