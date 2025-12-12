Parul Gulati Breaks Down in Emotional Video as her First ever Hindi Theatrical film released today, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Actor Parul Gulati shared an emotional video on social media today, opening up for the first time about the deeply personal highs and lows of her 15-year journey in the entertainment industry. The heartfelt moment comes as she celebrates a major milestone, the release of her first Hindi theatrical film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon which released across cinemas today. In the video, Parul breaks down in “happy tears” as she reflects on years of perseverance, reinvention, and unwavering belief. She began her career in television before transitioning to Punjabi films, an attempt she candidly admits did not unfold as she had hoped. When acting opportunities slowed, Parul pivoted and built a hugely successful business, now famously associated with her persona as “Malkin.”

Despite her entrepreneurial success, Parul reveals that acting has always remained her deepest passion. “Acting is like my marriage and business is like my child,” she says in the video. “The first love will always be acting.” She credits her mother for instilling in her the philosophy that guides her even today: keep trying, because what is meant to happen will always find its way to you.

After delivering performances in multiple OTT shows and releases in recent years, Parul now celebrates her biggest moment yet, a hindi theatrical debut opposite Kapil Sharma. The release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 marks not just a new chapter, but the realization of a dream she has carried for over a decade. Parul Gulati said, “I have worked my way up from nothing but hope, belief, and the willingness to start over, again and again. There were years when the phone didn’t ring, when auditions didn’t go my way, when I felt like maybe this dream wasn’t mine to live. I tried different paths, I built a business, I learned how to stand on my own feet. But the voice and desire inside of me never stopped wanting to see myself on the big screen. Today, after 15 years, that wish has finally come true. These tears you see are not of sadness, they are the tears of someone who never stopped trying, even when it hurt. I am proud of this journey, of its scars, of its surprises, and of where it has brought me today.” Kis KisKo Pyaar Karoon 2 is now playing in theatres nationwide and globally.