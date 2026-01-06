Parul Gulati Calls the Re-release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 a “Double Bonus” and a Special New Year Gift

Actress Parul Gulati is brimming with gratitude and excitement as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 gears up for a rare and special re-release in theatres, just a month after its initial run. The re-release marks a unique milestone, making the film one of the few to return to the big screen so soon, and for Parul, it couldn’t be more special as it is her first theatrical film. Calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Parul shared how surreal it feels to see her debut theatrical project being celebrated not once, but twice in cinemas. She sees this re-release as a blessing and a perfect way to kickstart the New Year on a high note.

Sharing her emotions, Parul Gulati said, “This honestly feels like a double bonus and the most beautiful New Year gift I could have asked for. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is my first theatrical film, and the fact that it has released not once but twice in theatres within such a short span is truly overwhelming. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, and I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for all the love the film has received.”

She further added that opportunities like these reaffirm her faith in the journey and motivate her to keep pushing boundaries as an actor. “As an artiste, moments like these remind you why you do what you do. I don’t take this lightly at all it’s a huge opportunity, and I’m thankful to the audience and the entire team for making this possible.” With the re-release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 continues its celebratory run, giving audiences another chance to enjoy the film on the big screen, while marking a memorable chapter in Parul Gulati’s career as she begins the year feeling thankful, hopeful, and inspired.