Parul Gulati Collaborates With the Iconic Singer Sunidhi Chauhan to Launch an Empowering Anthem ‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ Today on World Music Day

Actor Parul Gulati is all set to launch a powerful new anthem titled ‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ with none other than powerhouse singer Sunidhi Chauhan. The song has been composed by Yashraj Mukhate who made the song possible into a reality. Slated to release on World Music Day, this special track is more than just a song — it’s a movement. The actress, has always used her platform and success to empower young girls and entrepreneurs, and has built a community of confident, self-assured women.

The anthem is a celebration of independence, self-worth, and unapologetic ambition — a message close to Parul’s heart. As a self-made woman who has built her own path, Parul is now using her platform to inspire millions of young girls and women to claim ownership of their lives, just as she did.

Speaking about the song, Parul Gulati shared, ”‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ is not just a line, it’s a declaration. Every woman deserves to be in charge of her choices, her journey, her dreams. I’m grateful to Yashraj to make this song happen, if it wasn’t for him to make this happen from start to finish, this wouldn’t have happen. Also, Collaborating with Sunidhi on this has been surreal — she’s an icon in the industry and her voice has that fierce fire which this song needed. Together, we hope to spark something strong in every girl who listens to it. Be the Maalkin of your own story.”

She adds, “This track is for every girl who’s been told to wait, to adjust, to compromise. It’s for every woman who’s quietly been building her empire, her dreams, her freedom. I hope it becomes the sound of courage playing in someone’s headphones before they make the boldest decision of their life.”

With Sunidhi Chauhan’s iconic voice lending depth and power to the song, and Parul’s inspiring vision behind it, ‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ is poised to become an anthem for a generation of women ready to own their dreams and decisions.