Parul Gulati dazzles in vibrant ghagra choli at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Actor Parul Gulati, who is known for working in web series such as 'POW - Bandi Yuddh Ke' and 'Haq Se' turned a showstopper for designer Swati Vijaivargie. Parul looked beautiful in her vibrant ghagra choli which seemed perfect for the festive season at the Lakme Fashion Week.

She told ANI, "It was my first time walking for the Lakme Fashion Week', it was great and I am honoured."

Speaking about the collection Parul said, "Indian festivals are all about collection and what I liked is that it is not itchy and is so comfortable. It matches with my style. I like the fabric and the prints because they are beautiful and classic.

The collection grabbed the eyeballs with its colourful, rich patterns, texture, and themes, and it was bohemian and eclectic.

Swati Vijaivargie's collection 'Gulaal' comes from layers and layers of beautiful thoughts and deep inspiration from the crafts and Indian ethos.

Each outfit represented colours, motifs, soul, society, architecture, nature, and heritage.

Swati said about the collection, "This collection is Gulal. As you can see there is blast of colours. Basically, I am from Rajasthan and I love playing with colours on different fabrics like silk, chanderi and all. You can find different embroidery and prints."

The ensembles are living tapestries that inspire wearers to embrace and celebrate their unique journeys.

