Parul Gulati Joins the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in Bejoy Nambiar’s Upcoming Film Tu Ya Main

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has officially joined the cast of director Bejoy Nambiar’s much-anticipated film Tu Ya Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles. The actress was recently spotted at the film’s wrap-up party, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Known for her impactful performances in shows like Girls Hostel and Made in Heaven, Parul adds another exciting project to her repertoire with Tu Ya Main. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, the film promises to be an intense and emotional narrative that explores relationships, choices, and the complexities of love.

Sharing her excitement about joining the project, Parul Gulati said, “Working with Bejoy Nambiar has been on my wishlist for a long time. His storytelling has such a strong emotional and visual language, and being a part of Tu Ya Main has been an incredible experience. The entire team, including Adarsh and Shanaya, brought so much passion and energy to the set. I’m really looking forward to show a different side of me in this film.”

After the recent announcement of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Tu Ya Main adds another promising title to Parul’s impressive filmography. With two back-to-back exciting projects on the horizon, the actress is gearing up for a strong and diverse year ahead, further establishing herself as one of the most dynamic talents in the industry today.