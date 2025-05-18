Parul Gulati Makes a Huge Splash for Her Red Carpet Debut at Cannes 2025 in an Ensemble Made Out of Hair

Actress Parul Gulati turned heads at her debut appearance on the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, attending the much-anticipated world premiere of Eddington—the latest cinematic triumph from visionary director Ari Aster. The film, which stars global icons Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal, has been one of the most talked-about entries at the festival this year.

Parul made a bold fashion statement in a custom-made ensemble crafted entirely out of hair, conceptualised by Parul herself and designed by celebrated stylist and designer Mohit Rai and Riddhi Bansal. The piece was a conceptual tribute to Parul’s own business venture, a leading hair extension brand she founded and continues to lead as a successful entrepreneur. The outfit took over a month to bring to life, involved a team of 12 skilled artisans, and took long painstaking hours of detailed craftsmanship—further underscoring the creativity and symbolism behind her look.

Parul’s appearance was more than just a style moment; it was a deeply personal tribute to the intersection of identity, cinema, and self-expression. Parul Gulati shared, “Attending the Cannes Film Festival has been a long-standing dream of mine—not just as an actor, but as someone who is deeply in love with the art of cinema. Being able to walk the red carpet at the premiere of Eddington was surreal. Ari Aster’s work has always fascinated me, and to witness a film of this scale, starring artists like Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal—actors I’ve admired for years—was a true full-circle moment. This experience is more than a milestone; it’s a reminder of why we tell stories, why we watch them, and why cinema matters. I wanted my red carpet look to reflect that same spirit of individuality and risk-taking. Wearing an outfit made entirely out of human hair wasn’t just about pushing fashion boundaries—it was a homage to my journey, to every woman who’s ever embraced her uniqueness, and to the idea that our roots—quite literally—can be our biggest strength. To represent both my creative and entrepreneurial side at a platform as iconic as Cannes is a moment I’ll never forget.”

