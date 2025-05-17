Parul Gulati on Cannes debut: Wanted my red carpet look to reflect individuality, risk-taking

Mumbai, May 17 Actress Parul Gulati made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and attended the world premiere of Eddington by director Ari Aster. She said she wanted my red carpet look to reflect individuality and risk-taking.

The film stars global icons Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal has been one of the most talked-about entries at the festival this year.

Parul shared: “Attending the Cannes Film Festival has been a long-standing dream of mine—not just as an actor, but as someone who is deeply in love with the art of cinema. Being able to walk the red carpet at the premiere of Eddington was surreal.”

She added: “Ari Aster’s work has always fascinated me, and to witness a film of this scale, starring artists like Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal—actors I’ve admired for years—was a true full-circle moment.”

Parul called the experience more than a milestone.

“It’s a reminder of why we tell stories, why we watch them, and why cinema matters. I wanted my red carpet look to reflect that same spirit of individuality and risk-taking. Wearing an outfit made entirely out of human hair wasn’t just about pushing fashion boundaries—it was a homage to my journey, to every woman who’s ever embraced her uniqueness, and to the idea that our roots—quite literally—can be our biggest strength.”

“To represent both my creative and entrepreneurial side at a platform as iconic as Cannes is a moment I’ll never forget.”

For the red carpet, Parul made a bold fashion statement in a custom-made ensemble crafted entirely out of hair, conceptualised by herself and designed by celebrated stylist and designer Mohit Rai and Riddhi Bansal.

The outfit took over a month to bring to life, involved a team of 12 skilled artisans, and took long painstaking hours of detailed craftsmanship.

