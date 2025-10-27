Parul Gulati on joining Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2’: Life has come full circle

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actress Parul Gulati, who will be seen alongside comedy king Kapil Sharma in “Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2”, says it feels like a reward for every small step that brought me here as the upcoming film is set for a theatrical release.

The upcoming movie marks a major milestone in Parul’s career as it will be her first theatrical release in Bollywood after having been in the industry for 15 years, on this, she told IANS: “It almost feels like life has come full circle. I’ve done so much work over the years, but there’s something magical about the big screen, it’s where every actor dreams of seeing themselves.”

Parul added: “To make that happen now, and that too with Kapil Sharma, feels like a reward for every small step that brought me here. I’m stepping into a world of comedy for the first time, and I’m eager to laugh, learn, and live this new chapter with all my heart.”

The film also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, and Ayesha Khan. The motion poster of the film was unveiled on October 23, which showcased chaos in Kapil’s life due to four brides.

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” directed by Anukalp Goswami, is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The forthcoming movie will hit the big screens on 12th December, 2025.

The first installment, directed by Abbas–Mustan, was released on 25 September 2015. “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?” marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut in the industry. The comedy drama also starred Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

Parul Gulati, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel, will be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand. She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

She made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and attended the world premiere of Eddington by director Ari Aster earlier this year.

