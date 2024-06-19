Parul Gulati, Siddharth Nigam talk about their roles in upcoming show 'Blue Tick'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Actors Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam get candid about their upcoming show 'Blue Tick', which is about an influencer who gets fame because of her viral videos.

In a conversation with ANI, Parul Gulati talked about her character, saying, "' Blue Tick' means getting verified, which as our characters, especially when you see Pallavi's character who is wanting to make into the world where Viraj (portrayed by Siddharth Nigam) is already a star. So getting that verification means becoming a part of this whole community where she thinks she can become something. So it's validation for Pallavi."

"It's a validation on Instagram especially. When you create an account, you create content, then you need validation. Is this my account? Is it an official account? So people who are verified, feel happier because now they have a verified account. And when that blue tick appears, that's where the premium appears. So I think that's the reason people run after blue ticks. And this story, this whole series, is telling you about this," added Siddharth while talking about the show.

The show revolves around the character of Pallavi, who is doing everything to achieve success and how her life becomes challenging because of social media.

"The character of Pallavi, how she is running after that blue tick, how she wants to be viral on social media. So, the ups and downs in her life, how they will come, you will get to see all that in it," said Siddharth.

He spoke about his character Viraj and shared, "My character Viraj, who is very calm, and mature, knows how the industry is, what things happen here, what things don't happen, what things are permanent, how many things are temporary. So, I think this level of maturity of Viraj, somewhere helps Pallavi in her journey."

"I think when you first see and understand Viraj, you will understand and learn a lot of things from Viraj, which I think is very important for all the people who are in this field, especially because it is very important here to, you know, always stay consistent and keep working hard and keep yourself calm and composed."

Parul said that she found her character relatable because social media acted as a platform where she was recognised and it helped her make a career in acting.

"I found this character very relatable simply because I was discovered on Facebook. That's how I came to Bombay and became an actor. So, that part of it or as Pallavi, she's this girl who is from Delhi who has big dreams. She thinks social media would be one medium to achieve all her dreams. She wants to become an actress. And you see that passion in her and She literally struggled to make a reel and now she is wondering how she will get likes, how she will get validated. So for her, getting verified is very important," added the actor who is known for her works in 'POW - Bandi Yuddh Ke' and 'Haq Se'.

The series is all about Pallavi, portrayed by Parul Gulati in the series, who is an influencer. She becomes famous because of her viral videos. The series explores the intricate relationship between her online identity and her hardships in real life. She meets the endearing B-town celebrity Viraj (played by Siddharth Nigam) in her journey.

The series stars Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam. It will start from July 19 on EPIC ON.

