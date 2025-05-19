Parul Gulati Wraps Her Cannes 2025 Debut with a Futuristic Take on the Saree

Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati concluded her dazzling Cannes Film Festival debut with a powerful fashion statement that once again proved why she’s not just a red carpet presence, but a marketing force to reckon with. Being the owner of a hair extension brand, Parul made headlines with her red carpet debut. After making international headlines this past weekend for her bold custom outfit made entirely of human hair — a nod to her entrepreneurial journey with her hair extension brand.

For her closing look, Parul reimagined the traditional Indian saree in a groundbreaking avatar. Styled and created by Mohit Rai and designed by Riddhi Bansal, she wore a custom Benarasi tissue saree dipped in resin, creating a sculpted, wet-look illusion. The metallic sheer drape clung to her form like a second skin — a seamless blend of heritage and futurism.

On her Cannes experience overall, she said, “In 2020 when covid hit the world it hit my acting career too and i was very close to giving up on my dream of becoming the biggest bestest actress… I repeatedly watched La La Land during that time & it is one of my favourite movies and Emma Stone is my favouritest actress especially Emma Stone’s line: “Maybe I’m not good enough.” I’ve lived that moment. We give so many Auditions & in comparison to that get very few call backs… it stings more than we admit.

To sit inside a theatre at Cannes and watch Emma in Eddington to breathe the same air as someone who unknowingly carried me through my lowest was beyond special. This wasn’t just a screening. It was a reminder that I held on long enough to see this dream come true”