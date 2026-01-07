Parvathy Thiruvothu shares unseen picture with Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is remembering the late actor Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary. On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with Irrfan Khan.

The unseen photograph is from 7 January 2017, a moment captured during the first table read of ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’. The image shows Irrfan holding Parvathy in a warm embrace, a candid snapshot of ease, affection, and camaraderie that defined their time together on the film.

She wrote on the picture, “This was 2017 January 7th, right after Irrfan cut his birthday cake that the whole team of ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ got during our first table read”.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ marked Parvathy’s Hindi film debut, and sharing screen space with Irrfan made the experience especially formative. The 2017 romantic drama went on to earn praise for its gentle storytelling and lived-in performances, with Irrfan and Parvathy bringing rare warmth and authenticity to a story about love, second chances, and emotional rediscovery.

As fans across the world remember Irrfan Khan today, Parvathy’s post stands out for its simplicity. No grand tribute, no elaborate words, just a moment frozen in time, reminding us of the quiet magic Irrfan brought not only to cinema, but to the lives he touched along the way.

Irrfan Khan was one of India’s most respected actors, known for his naturalistic performances and global reach. Trained at the National School of Drama, he built his career through television and parallel cinema before gaining wider recognition with films like ‘Maqbool’, ‘Haasil’, ‘The Lunchbox’, and ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, for which he won a National Award.

Internationally, he appeared in ‘The Warrior’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Jurassic World’, and ‘Inferno’. Irrfan was admired for his understated style, emotional depth, and ability to bring quiet realism to complex characters.

