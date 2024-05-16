Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf starrer 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : After unveiling the character posters of the star cast, makers of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' have dropped the much-awaited teaser of the film.

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Pashmina Roshan Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Saraf shared the teaser of the film, which gives a glimpse of an unusual love story. He captioned it with, " No ghosting this teaser, kyunki your chance at #PyaarKaSecondRound is finally here! #IshqVishkRebound - Teaser Out Now!"

The teaser begins with Rohit talking about the people falling in love. The popular track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from 'Ishq Vishk' was shown playing in the background. However, later Rohit asserted in the teaser that this is not a usual love story and the music changes taking the viewers into a different zone of romance and friendship of the Gen-Z generation.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. On Sunday, Rohit Saraf shares pictures from his visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings with his co-stars and team.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

Recently, the makers of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' unveiled character posters of the star cast. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Saraf treated fans with the character posters and captioned his post, which read, "Re-directing you to the official season of #PyaarKaSecondRound #IshqVishkRebound."

The poster introduces Rohit Saraf as Raghav. He can be seen donning a casual blazer and trouser look. Clad in a blue deep neck top and check short skirt, Pashmina poses for the camera as she holds a golf club. The poster gives a glimpse of Pashmina's character Sanya.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

