Pashmina Roshan talks about why she's making her Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

New Delhi, June 18 Superstar Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic comedy 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', shared the reasons that fascinated her to be a part of this movie.

On what made her say yes to the movie, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Pashmina told IANS: "Firstly, working with such an iconic franchise, it is like a dream come true for me. So to begin with that only was wow... Secondly, it is a romantic film and my favourite genre is romance and romantic comedy."

"Thirdly it is showing the love of the youth of our generation. So to be able to portray that, it is something that we all relate to a lot. Even if such things have not happened in our lives, and if we have not gone through the same scenarios that our character has gone through, the entire theme is very very relatable to us -- the confusion in Gen Z love, or millennial love it is just there... and we deal with it on daily basis. So it was a lot of these things," shared Pashmina.

Calling it a perfect debut, Pashmina said: "And as the things went forward, the music came along, we were treated so well, we were taken so much care of... it is my debut and feels like a perfect... everything right. Everything fell in place for me."

Talking about her acting aspirations, Pashmina said she discovered her love for cinema on the sets of 'Koi... Mil Gaya'.

"Me and my sister Suranika used to go on the set, and it used to be the happiest place on earth for us. We used to feel like we should never come back home. That is where I learned that I enjoy being on set. I had theatre in school. I had a really lovely teacher Ms Amala, who was so passionate about work, that she instilled that passion in us. And I think everyone from that class has gone into the creative field, and I think a lot is owed to her," Pashmina said.

She said, "So I think from these two instances, I had a taste of what being in the performing arts was like. I always felt like I am more an artist than anything else, and that is what brings me the most joy."

Pashmina further revealed the advice she has got from her elder brother Hrithik, and that she diligently abides by.

"There was a time when I was deciding whether I should make a career in marketing or stay here. I had self-doubts, about whether I was good enough to be in this field or not. So at that moment, not only Hrithik, but everyone in my family had given me advice that 'you can achieve anything you want to if you put your soul into it every single day, and work towards it'," she said.

She concluded, saying, "And that's something I take not only for films but anything I do. If I want to do something, I try to do it with full dedication. I will walk or run to my goal, if I cannot run, then I will crawl towards it. So, that is the advice I have been given, and that is what I have seen them do."

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films, the movie stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles.

It is set to hit the theatres on June 21.

