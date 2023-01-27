'Pathaan' day 2 collection is...; Taran Adarsh says No Hindi film has ever achieved this mark

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, on Friday, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's recently released action thriller film 'Pathaan' achieved another milestone and has roughly minted Rs 70 crores on the second day.

While talking to ANI, Taran Adarsh said, "Film Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore on day 1 of its release. The final collections for day 2 are yet to come, but estimates suggest that the film should earn Rs 70 crore, which is a historical collection. No Hindi film has ever achieved the Rs 70 crore mark in a single day."

'Pathaan' has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hrithik Roshan's 'War' (Rs 51 crore) and Yash's 'KGF: 2' Hindi (Rs 53 crore).

"The second-day collection might be more than Rs 70 crores, but just imagine if we roughly calculate the total, then 'Pathaan' collected Rs 125 crores in just two days. So you can understand what a historic start it is. It is a very big booster for the Hindi film industry," Taran added.

The action-packed film has also entered the Rs 100-crore club on Day 1 at the global box office.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only.

The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also seen in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

