Pathaan Row: Child welfare body demands removal of Besharam Rang song from social media

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has advised the Director General of Police (DGP) to get the clippings of 'Pathan' movie song 'Besharam Rang', and other obscene content, removed from the social media as it was having a 'detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents'. Using the powers given under the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, the Child Welfare Committee, Bahraich (bench of magistrate), has written to the DGP that it has taken a suo moto cognizance of obscene contents, including the 'Besharam Rang' song, being circulated on social media.According to IANS, In the letter sent to the DGP, Bahraich CWC President Satish Kumar Srivastava and a four-member bench consisting of Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra has said that smart mobile phones had been provided to the teenagers by the Uttar Pradesh government for their all-round development and they cannot be stopped from watching easily available contents.

In such a situation, it is necessary in their best interest that obscene content should be removed from social media, the letter says. The film found itself battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang', also featuring Deepika on December 12. A sequence in the song showing the actress in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments". Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.SRK and Deepika, the lead pair of Pathaan, is one of the biggest on-screen pairs in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.